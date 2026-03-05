Josh and John's Ice Cream to open first-ever drive-thru in Colorado Springs this spring

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs ice cream staple is expanding and offering up ice cream in a new way.

Josh and John's Ice Cream announced on social media this week that it will be opening its first-ever drive-thru.

The location will be at 870 Garden of the Gods Road, a few blocks west of I-25 near Voodoo Brewing. At the spot of a former drive-thru Dutch Brothers Coffee Shop.

Josh and John's opened their first shop in Colorado Springs in 1986. The new drive-thru is set to open sometime this spring.

Currently, there are three ice cream parlors in Colorado Springs, one along Centennial Boulevard, Tejon Street, and North Gate Boulevard.

Recently, in celebration of the 2026 Winter Olympics, Josh and John's celebrated the Olympic Success of local Olympians Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea with a limited-edition ice cream flavor, Triple KamO Swirl. Portions of the proceeds are benefiting the local figure skating community.



