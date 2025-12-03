'It's a beautiful experience': Ice castles return to Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KOAA) — Known for its casinos and mining roots, Cripple Creek has added another draw in recent years, the return of the Ice Castles.

This winter, builders are once again working every day to bring the frozen attraction back to Cripple Creek.

That’s where News5 met Assistant Build Manager Adam Wight. He says he is in his third year helping build the attraction. Wight says builders run water, layer after layer, until the castle grows into towering walls and tunnels.

“It is a long process,” said Wight. “Right now, we’re working 10 to 12 hours a day to build this thing.”

However, he says one of the most significant factors is Mother Nature. Crews need consistently cold temperatures, which is why it's perfect to build in Cripple Creek.

“It’s beautiful, it’s cold, we’re high in elevation, and the town is very accommodating,” said Wight.

Local businesses say the Ice Castles have transformed their winters. John Freeman, Owner of The Creek, sees a noticeable boost each season the attraction opens.

“We see a large number of people coming through the door,” said Freeman.

While there’s still a lot of work left before the Ice Castles are complete, the castles are already starting to take shape.

As for when visitors can walk through the frozen towers this year, there’s no official opening date yet. Wight says it depends entirely on weather conditions.

For updates on ticket availability and opening information, click here.

