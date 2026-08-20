Improvements are coming for a Colorado Springs urban trail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs announced on Thursday that construction is beginning to improve parts of the urban trail system.

In a news release, the city said that the Rock Island Trail will gain new improvements for 2 miles between Sand Creek and Constitution Avenue.

City of Colorado Springs

Among the improvements will be a 210-foot pedestrian bridge over San Creek, connecting the east and west parts of the Rock Island Trail together.

A pedestrian crossing with flashing lights will also be installed at Peterson Road.

Funding for the project is coming from the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority II (PPRTA II), Colorado Department of Transportation Grants, and the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales tax, according to the city.

The city expects construction to begin in Spring of 2026, with it wrapping up roughly 12 months after it begins.

For more information about the project, click here.

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