Ice Castles will not return to Cripple Creek for the 2026-27 season

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — A winter attraction in the Pikes Peak region will be missing this year, as the Cripple Creek Ice Castles will not return this season.

The announcement was made Friday, as the City of Cripple Creek and Ice Castles event organizers stated, "operational and business considerations are cited" as the reason behind the decision.

Since 2023, the Ice Castles have been a staple of winter tourism in the former mining town. On top of financial decisions, mild weather and warm temperatures last year also played a role in the decision.

Get a Look at How Crews Build the Ice Castles Below

Although the town provided water for the attraction, the city stated that concerns regarding regional water scarcity in Teller County did come up in conversation when discussing whether to host the event this season.

Despite the event not making a return this year, Ice Castles organizers say the working relationship between the city and the event has been great, and they are hoping to bring it back in the future.

“We have loved our working relationship with the city and with the community. Thank you for being great partners over the past few years!”, stated Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird in the release.

The event would bring thousands out to the casino mountain town and was a large boost to the economy during the winter season.

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