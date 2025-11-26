Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Holiday season kicks off with Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony

The holiday season has kicked off in Pueblo! The annual Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony happened Tuesday night.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The holiday season has kicked off in Pueblo! The annual Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony happened Tuesday night.

People filled the street in front of the courthouse listening to singers, watching fireworks and of course, watching the courthouse light up.

It is a tradition that started in 2001, when then Pueblo County Commissioner, Matt Puelen, recommended the positive community event following the September 11 attacks.

If you missed out Tuesday, you'll have plenty of chances to see the lights because they will be on through the end of December.

