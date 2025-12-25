Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend December 26 - December 28, 2025

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. Here are some of our festive picks for you and your family this Christmas weekend!

Irving Berlin's White Christmas in Cripple Creek

Feeling like catching a holiday show and spending a day in the mountains, make your way up to Cripple Creek this weekend to catch a Christmas classic at the Historic Butter Theater. The Butte Theater will be presenting Irving Berlin's White Christmas, based on the Paramount Pictures classic from 1954. Three shows remain, starting with the 7:00 p.m. show on Friday and the 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. shows on Saturday. Sunday has sold out already. Tickets start at $17.00. Click here for more information. While you're there, check out the various lighting displays spread throughout Cripple Creek.

Celebrate Christmas at the Colorado Kids Ranch

Head north to Monument this weekend for Christmas at the Ranch at Colorado Kids Ranch! This weekend, you can experience thousands of lights, feed and interact with animals including mini Highland cows, alpacas, and goats, and enjoy three 100-foot roller slides. Warm up with hot cocoa by the fire while strolling through Candy Cane Lane. The ranch is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Monument. Tickets are $18 per person (kids 3 and under are free). More information here.

Candy Cane Course 5k/12k

Lace up your running shoes for the annual Candy Cane Course 5k/12k this Saturday, presented by El Pomar! This Christmas-themed race is perfect for the whole family and gives back to our community, featuring chip-timing with live results, free photos, and delicious treats at the finish line. Registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and finisher medal. Youth pricing (12 and under) is $22, while a 1-mile untimed option and a kids' dash for ages 10 and under are also available. Can't make it in person? A virtual race option lets you run anywhere and still earn the swag. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots and spread some holiday cheer! More information here.

Electric Safari

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari continues this weekend! From now until New Year's Day (excluding Christmas Eve) from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., you can see more than 85 one-of-a-kind light sculptures. Tickets for non-member adults are $24, and you must buy them in advance. More information here.

Skate in the Park

The ice rink at Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs is up and running! "Skate in the Park" sessions this weekend will be on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets to skate are $15 for adults. More information here.

