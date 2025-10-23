Family-friendly Halloween events offer spooky fun without the nightmares in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Finding Halloween events that are fun for the whole family can be challenging, but two Colorado Springs groups are making it easier for parents and kids to enjoy the spooky season together.

First Strike Krav Maga and Dance Wonderland are hosting their annual Haunted Gardens and Halloween Show, with proceeds benefiting TESSA, an organization that helps victims of sexual and domestic violence.

"It's a little spooky. You can still get a little bit of a scare, but you don't have to worry if you're going to take your two-year-old or one-year-old out that they're not going to sleep that night," said Ben Skee from First Strike Krav Maga.

The house is located near North Wahsatch Avenue and Uintah Street near Downtown Colorado Springs.

The Halloween show runs from now through November 1. Sunday through Thursday hours are 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., while Friday and Saturday events run from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Haunted Gardens will be open on the following days from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.:



October 24

October 25

October 26

October 31

November 1

