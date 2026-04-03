Easter Egg Hunts across southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Looking for a way to celebrate Easter with the community this year? Organizations and businesses across southern Colorado are hosting Easter egg hunts, brunches, and Easter-themed activities this weekend.

Prices range from free to $6.

Colorado Springs

Fountain Creek Nature Center

The Chocolate Bunny Egg Hunt - Saturday, April 4



The nature center will be hosting three egg hunts on Saturday: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy an interactive puppet shot, then join the Bunny Guide to find eggs along the trail, and exchange them for a chocolate bunny! Kids will also have the opportunity to meet live bunnies.

Ages 2+. $6 per child // $5 per member child. 2 free adults per child. Prepaid registration is required. Buy tickets here.



Guests can enjoy an interactive puppet shot, then join the Bunny Guide to find eggs along the trail, and exchange them for a chocolate bunny! Kids will also have the opportunity to meet live bunnies.

The Promenade Shops

Easter Egg Hunt - Saturday, April 4



At the Promenade Shops, on the Pikes Peak Patio, community members can participate in an Easter egg hunt with over 1,000 eggs available. Hunting begins promptly at 11 a.m. and will end when all the eggs are found. Bring your own basket, but the first 150 participants will receive free bunny ears.

This event is free and open to the public.



and will end when all the eggs are found. Bring your own basket, but the first 150 participants will receive free bunny ears.

Victory World Outreach (3150 S Academy Blvd)

Easter Fest - Saturday, April 4



Victory World Outreach is hosting a major Easter egg hunt, with over 20,000 eggs available. The egg hunts will start at different times, with the youngest hunters going first at 11 a.m. It's an indoor event which will also include bounce houses, games, face painting, and activities.

Learn more about the event on their Facebook page.



It's an indoor event which will also include bounce houses, games, face painting, and activities.

Colorado Springs Flea Market (5225 E Platte Ave)

Easter EGGStravaganza - Saturday, April 4



Starting bright and early at 9 a.m. to noon, community members can take photos with the Easter Bunny, participate in egg hunts, and enjoy a free-for-all EGGstravaganza. There will be over 1,000 eggs hidden with toys, candy, and tickets for rides. Additionally there will be free face painting and a free build-a-bouquet bar while supplies last.

Admission $2 per adult, 12 & under FREE





Nancy Lewis Park

Little Fins Easter Egg Hunt Egg-Stravaganza - Saturday, April 4



Head to Nancy Lewis Park between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday to take part in the Little Fins Swim School's community celebration. There will be face painting, snow cones, and a Golden Egg Giveaway.

The event is free and open to the public; all you have to do is bring your own basket!





Westside Community Center (1628 W Bijou St)

Easter Egg Hunt - Saturday, April 4



The community center's egg hunt is divided into three age groups: 2-4, 5-7, and 8-11. The egg hunts begin at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. with games and prizes, and an opportunity to build your own basket at 10 a.m. while supplies last. All kids must be accompanied by a guardian.

The event is free and open to the public.





SoccerHaus

The Easter EGGstravaganza - Saturday, April 4 (4845 List Drive)



It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., but families can pay $20 for a VIP early ticket where the line opens at 9 a.m. Families can enjoy egg hunts, music, crafts, games, photo opportunities, and a sensory-friendly area.

This event is free and open to the public.



Pueblo

YMCA of Pueblo

Community Easter Egg Hunt - Saturday, April 4



From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, the YMCA of Pueblo is hosting its first community Easter egg hunt. Additionally, families can enjoy spring-themed crafts, interactive activities, and each child will receive a goodie bag!

Admission costs one non-perishable food item per person.





Outpost Harley-Davidson

8th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - Saturday, April 4



The Harley outpost (5001 N Elizabeth St) will be hosting its 8th annual egg hunt, with over 1,200 eggs across two different hunts. The first one starts at 11 a.m. and the second starts at 2 p.m. Members of the Christian Motorcycle Association will be attending to give complimentary bike blessings, and the Rio Grand Cafe will have a food truck on site.

This event is free and open to the public.





El Centro del Quinto Sol

Easter Celebration - Saturday, April 4



From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, members of the public can visit El Centro del Quinto Sol to celebrate Easter with carnival-style games, candy, and family-friendly activities.

This event is free and open to the public.





Rosemount Museum

Annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt - Saturday, April 4



Beginning at 11 a.m., children between the ages of 2 and 11 can participate in an egg hunt, separated into three different age categories. A prize Easter basket will be awarded in each age group, and a prize will be awarded to the child who has the best guess of jelly beans in a jar. Kids who can't egg hunt in bad weather, or who don't find any eggs in the hunt, can visit the Easter Bunny from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Tickets are $6 per child, and must be purchased before Saturday in the museum's basement (419 W. 14 th Street). The museum will be open until 4 p.m. on Friday.



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