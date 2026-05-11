Downtown Colorado Springs hosts 'Mom's Day Out' sticker scavenger hunt for Mother's Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Downtown Partnership organized a 'Mom's Day Out' sticker scavenger hunt in Colorado Springs, giving mothers a Mother's Day preview with a day of fun, discounts and freebies.

The first 125 moms to show up outside of Good Intentions on Tejon Street received a free reusable tumbler to kick off the hunt.

Participants then made their way around Downtown, visiting shops and boutiques to find and collect stickers while taking advantage of one-day discounts.

Shoppers who gathered at least five stickers from participating shops, plus one from event sponsor Underline, earned a free lemonade from Pikes Peak Lemonade, which went into the tumblers given out at the start of the event.

"This day is about them so they get to have a good time and not work. She's just such a safe spot and she's so kind and passionate, so courageous and she's so beautiful and amazing and I love her cooking." Violett and Calliope

Participating shops included the following:



Good Intentions

Cacao Chemistry

Savory Spice/Pine & Pepper

Good Eye

Novis Mortem

Sparrow Hawk

Terra Verde

Eclectic Co.

Colorado Co-Op

Pikes Peak Lemonade

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