Dog Days of Summer Community Dog Walk returns to the Arkansas Riverwalk Wednesday evening

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — In what has been labeled as "dog week" in Pueblo, Wednesday night is the third annual Dog Days of Summer community dog walk.

Hundreds of owners and furry friends are expected to attend the free event happening at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk.

Mayor Heather Graham and her dog Lucy will lead the walk at 7:15 p.m.

You can visit more than 20 local vendors for giveaways and treats.

Riverwalk restaurants will also offer special discounts.

Members of animal law enforcement and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region will be on site to ensure the safety of animals and participants.

The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 tonight, and all dogs must be on a leash. Owners, you are expected to have your own water and waste bags for your pets on hand.

The event put on by Visit Pueblo and the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce seeks to highlight the dog-friendly attractions that Pueblo has to offer for residents and visitors alike.

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