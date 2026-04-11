Community members gather for the 15th annual Lantern Parade in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A glowing celebration lit up the streets of Manitou Springs. Families and neighbors gathered on Friday for the 15th annual Lantern Parade.

The beloved tradition brings together families, artists, and neighbors to create handmade lanterns and walk together in a glowing celebration of creativity and connection.

The annual event highlights the importance of community-driven art, youth engagement, and cultural celebration in Manitou Springs, offering an accessible and welcoming experience for all ages.

“This event is about bringing people together through art. It’s a chance for our community to slow down, create something meaningful, and share a magical experience together,” organizers said.

The evening begins with a collaborative pre-party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Border Burger Bar and the Penny Arcade. Lantern Parade participants could gather, enjoy food, and take advantage of discounted skee-ball games, face painting and hair tinsel.

Attendees then gathered at Manitou’s Memorial Park at 7:30 p.m., with the lantern parade stepping off promptly at 8 p.m.

"The creativity that you get to see is phenomenal. You know, Everyone's got bright ideas and it's just super, super cool to see everyone come together." Christopher Rivera, first time participant

"It's so much fun to just make something and show it off and then have everybody come up and support you and then be able to march around town and be silly and playful and meet new people." Erin Gocinski, Manitou Springs High School art teacher

Participants carried their handmade lanterns from Memorial Park through Manitou Springs, arriving at Soda Springs Park.

The celebration continued through 9 p.m. with music, dancing, and community connection powered by the Concrete Couch jam band. At 9 p.m., an after-party kicked off at Armadillo Ranch.

Supporting partners included the following:

Manitou Arts, Culture, and Heritage Grant

Manitou Springs School District 1

Border Burger Bar

Penny Arcad

Armadillo Ranch

Pikes Peak Bulletin

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