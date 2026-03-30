Colorado State Fair hosting flash sale for 2026 admission tickets on Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado State Fair is hosting another flash sale of admission tickets to the State Fair following the success of the event over the past four years.

Beginning in 2022, the Colorado State Fair came up with the idea to have a flash sale where they would offer extremely discounted admission tickets to the State Fair. This event saw them sell 26,000 tickets in its inaugural year.

After word of the event caught wind, the next year, 2023, in the same period, more than 66,000 tickets were sold, a number that is hard to scoff at.

The sale will begin on March 31, at 10:00 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m Tickets will be $1.50 each and can be found at the following link when the sale goes live. There will be a limit of four tickers per email.

The Colorado State Fair is a staple in the Pueblo Community and welcomes the diversity of the state's agriculture, industry, and culture into one convenient location for over 150 years.

The 2026 Colorado State Fair will take place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 7, and the theme of the year is Celebrate your "Fairitage".

For more information about the Colorado State Fair, click here.

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