COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Some skiers are hitting the slopes for less this season.

The Colorado Springs Ski Swap helped winter sports lovers get deals on new gear.

"We realize that the economy can be changed from year to year. People may not have the money to buy new every year. You can spend $5,000 for a full setup. You know, we, if they come here, we can get them all set up under 250 bucks." Dale Roberts, Founder of the Utah Ski Swaps

It included everything from boots to snowboards and all the essentials.

News5 looked into just how much you can save buying used versus new gear.



Used skis can run anywhere from 100 to 400 dollars, while new ones start around 600 and can cost more than 2,500.

A full new setup, including skis, boots, poles, and bindings, starts at around 600 dollars for entry-level gear.

The equipment at the ski swap was 40 to 60 percent off the full price.

"You know it feels pretty low risk and pretty easy to kind of pull the trigger on some of this gear." Chad, Father at COS Ski Swap

If you missed this one, organizers say it will be back next year. There's also another swap next weekend.

