Colorado Springs Saint Patrick's Day parade honors fallen firefighter with 42nd annual celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs is gearing up for its 42nd annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade, with festivities beginning in the morning and a noon parade featuring more than 100 entries, all decked out in green.

The day kicks off with a 5K run and a Leprechaun Run for kids before the parade steps off at noon Downtown. Entries will include floats, marching bands, bagpipers and more!

This year's Grand Marshal is Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal, along with the entire Colorado Springs Fire Department. The parade carries special meaning this year, with a tribute to a fallen firefighter.

"We're honoring Pat Rogacki, who served... at Station 5," said parade organizer John O'Donnell. "Pat passed away last year due to complications of working at Ground Zero."



Watch News5's coverage of Rogacki's passing below:

O'Donnell said the event is shaping up to be a great day for families.

"We have over 100 entries in the parade," said O'Donell. "Mother Nature is cooperating this year. We're expecting temperatures at parade time right about 70, 72 degrees. It's gonna be a great day to be outside. It's a great day to bring the family Downtown."

O'Donnell recommends heading Downtown early to beat the crowds and suggests using one of the two city parking garages. Organizers expect thousands of people to attend.

News5 will be part of the parade, make sure you say hi!

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