Colorado Springs lights up for Downtown Holiday Stroll Wednesday evening

Colorado Springs is lighting up for the holidays with the annual Downtown Holiday Stroll! Families had the opportunity to shop, listen to carolers, and meet Santa and the Grinch.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs is lighting up for the holidays with the annual Downtown Holiday Stroll! Families had the opportunity to shop, listen to carolers, and meet Santa and the Grinch.

Many retailers offered specials and in-store festivities, and there was free hot chocolate.

The Downtown Partnership says it's a night where the spirit of the season comes alive on every block.

