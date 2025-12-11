Colorado Springs lights up for Downtown Holiday Stroll Wednesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs is lighting up for the holidays with the annual Downtown Holiday Stroll! Families had the opportunity to shop, listen to carolers, and meet Santa and the Grinch.
Many retailers offered specials and in-store festivities, and there was free hot chocolate.
The Downtown Partnership says it's a night where the spirit of the season comes alive on every block.
___
Video critiquing Chapel Hills Mall sparks debate
The Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs is the subject of a critical online video. The video has been trending on Facebook and TikTok for a couple of weeks.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.