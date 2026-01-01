Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites community to start the new year with a hike

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is inviting the community to participate in 'First Day Hikes,' which are happening at state parks on Thursday.

The free event is part of a nationwide celebration of America's 250th birthday. Some locations will offer guided hikes, while others have self-guided trails.

Some of the participating parks include the following:



Cheyenne Mountain State Park

Lake Pueblo State Park

Trinidad Lake State Park

You will need a valid park pass. CPW recommends that you bring water and proper hiking gear. For a full list of parks participating and for reservation requirements, visit CPW's website.

___

Prices upfront, Colorado's new transparency law eliminates hidden fees starting January 1 Several Colorado state laws will go into effect on January 1, including House Bill 1090, which will give more transparency to customers about unexpected costs by eliminating junk fees. Prices upfront, Colorado's new transparency law eliminates hidden fees starting January 1

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.