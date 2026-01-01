Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites community to start the new year with a hike

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is inviting the community to participate in 'First Day Hikes,' which are happening at state parks on Thursday.
CPW
COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is inviting the community to participate in 'First Day Hikes,' which are happening at state parks on Thursday.

The free event is part of a nationwide celebration of America's 250th birthday. Some locations will offer guided hikes, while others have self-guided trails.

Some of the participating parks include the following:

  • Cheyenne Mountain State Park
  • Lake Pueblo State Park
  • Trinidad Lake State Park

You will need a valid park pass. CPW recommends that you bring water and proper hiking gear. For a full list of parks participating and for reservation requirements, visit CPW's website.

