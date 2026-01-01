Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites community to start the new year with a hike

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is inviting the community to participate in 'First Day Hikes,' which are happening at state parks on Thursday.
The free event is part of a nationwide celebration of America's 250th birthday. Some locations will offer guided hikes, while others have self-guided trails.
Some of the participating parks include the following:
- Cheyenne Mountain State Park
- Lake Pueblo State Park
- Trinidad Lake State Park
You will need a valid park pass. CPW recommends that you bring water and proper hiking gear. For a full list of parks participating and for reservation requirements, visit CPW's website.
___
Prices upfront, Colorado's new transparency law eliminates hidden fees starting January 1
Several Colorado state laws will go into effect on January 1, including House Bill 1090, which will give more transparency to customers about unexpected costs by eliminating junk fees.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.