Colorado offers free fishing weekend across the state

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife invited resident and nonresident anglers of all ages to participate in Free Fishing Weekend, waiving all fishing license and habitat stamp requirements.

The state offers more than 35 warm and cold-water species across 6,000 miles of streams and more than 1,300 lakes and reservoirs.

Anglers still had to follow any posted signs about water closures and all standard fishing regulations during the free weekend.

On Sunday, many people were out enjoying the warm weather, lining the banks of Quail Lake, hoping to catch some fish.

"It's a great experience to bond with your family, with your kids. Get out of house, drop the electronics, go do something." Kevin Vazquez

"I was going to go get us some licenses, me and the little guy. But today was, this weekend was free fishing, so let's try it out. I didn't know if he knew how to do it or wanted to do it before I bought the license, so it was a good thing for me." Raegan Gordon

___

Businesses along Dublin Boulevard struggling during ongoing construction Even though the latest city announcements say the end could be near for the Dublin project. For struggling businesses along that roadway, a few more bad days could mean the end for them too. Businesses along Dublin Boulevard struggling during ongoing construction

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.