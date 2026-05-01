City of Colorado Springs announces new trail at Pulpit Rock

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs has announced new trail construction and trailhead upgrades at Austin Bluffs Open Space.

City of Colorado Springs

The improvements are part of the Master & Management Plan, and construction is expected to last through Summer 2026.

Most trails will remain open, but visitors should expect and plan for the following:



The south parking lot remains closed

The north parking lot will have intermittent closures

The Lori Cohen Connector Trail and Black Sheep Trail will be temporarily closed

Pulpit Rock is still accessible via the Summit Trail, but watch for crews near the top

Crews have also begun work on the new trail, the Enlightenment Trail, which will add a more direct hiking-only route to Pulpit Rock with over 400 steps. They're also working on the Spine Trail connection at the south end of Rockhurst Boulevard to Union Boulevard.

Hikers and trail visitors are asked to stay out of work zones and follow posted closures.

Deadline to apply for LEAP in Colorado is April 30 Details on Colorado's Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Deadline to apply for LEAP in Colorado is April 30

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