Christkindlmarket in Old Colorado City a success, happening again next year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — People got the most out of the last day of the Christkindlmarket in Old Colorado City. News5 was there as the market opened Tuesday with a long line of people waiting at Bancroft Park.

The Colorado German American Chamber of Commerce says they don't have attendance numbers yet, but they did have to expand the market and get more food trucks to accommodate the crowds at the event.

News5 spoke with Dorris Carrington, who was getting her last minute gifts for the holidays at the Christkindlmarket on Tuesday.

"Doing some Christmas shopping for the grandkids and for my daughter," said Carrington. "Look(ing) at some of the treats just to see what they have... that reminds us of Germany."

The Colorado German American Chamber of Commerce says they will have the market again next year.

