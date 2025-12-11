Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari ranked second in USA Today's best lights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For the seventh consecutive year, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari has been ranked second in USA Today's top ten best zoo lights in the country!

The zoo secured second place this year, trailing only the Cincinnati Zoo in the national ranking. The top ten rankings are listed below:



PNC Festival of Lights at Cincinnati Zoo Electric Safari at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Lights Before Christmas at Toledo Zoo Zoo Lights at San Antonio Zoo Powered by CPS Energy Memphis Zoo Lantern Festival Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Saint Louis Zoo Wild Lights presented by Commerce Bank Wild Lights at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden Christmas at the Zoo at Indianapolis Zoo Wild Lights at Detroit Zoo

This year marks the 35th year the Colorado Springs attraction has transformed its mountainside location with hundreds of thousands of lights, sculptures and inflatables for the holiday season.

Visitors can experience a holiday drone show, meet Santa, and enjoy nighttime views of Colorado Springs from the mountain location.

The Electric Safari runs nightly from 5 to 8:30 p.m., with the exception of Christmas Eve through January 1. To buy tickets, visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's website.

