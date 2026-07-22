Cheyenne Mountain State Park invites the community to learn new skills for Adventure Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is hosting its annual Adventure Day on Saturday, August 1, inviting community members to enjoy a day of outdoor recreation!
From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., visitors can try a variety of activities while simultaneously learning about the many recreation opportunities that CPW offers.
Adventure Day activities include;
- archery
- rock wall climbing
- hatchet throwing
- wildlife education
- BB gun marksmanship range
The event will also include a visit from Goldie the Goat, a local goat who went viral after spending time with the Colorado Springs Fire Department while they were containing the Rock Creek Canyon Fire.
"Adventure Day is a chance for families to get outside, try something new and experience what makes Cheyenne Mountain State Park such a special place."
“All activities are introduced by highly experienced staff, volunteers and our formal park friends group to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for our guests."
The event is free to all with a valid Colorado State Park pass. Visit CPW's website to learn more about the pass.
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