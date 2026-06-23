Bike to Work Day in Colorado Springs is Wednesday — here's how to get involved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs is celebrating Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, an event designed to promote a healthier, cleaner, and more fun way to commute.

For years, News5 has been a proud media partner of Bike to Work Day, and we hope to see you out there on the trails.

The day encourages people to pedal their way to the office. Still, participation is open to everyone — including those who work from home or simply want to ride around their neighborhood.

"It could just be for fun. It could be to get to work. It could be to get to school. We don't really care like why people are on bicycles, but we want to see them as a option," said Allen Beauchamp with the Trails and Open Space Coalition.

City of Colorado Springs

Riders can stop at more than 37 official breakfast stations throughout the city for free food and drinks. A map of those stations is available at coloradosprings.gov/biketowork.

News5 will be out on the trails with you! Our Pedal for Pancakes station will allow you to meet News5 staff and chat with us as we serve up some great flapjacks with our partners at Urban Egg from 6 a.m. - 9 am. along the Pikes Peak Greenway.

We hope to see you there! Also, not so confident if your bike is up to speed? No worries.

Local bike shops are also helping riders prepare. The Colorado Springs Bike Shop is offering free bike inspections through Tuesday. Riders just need to mention they are getting ready for Bike to Work Day.

For those who want to learn more long-term maintenance skills, the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort hosts a mechanic-taught repair class every third Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. There are also other various shops at smaller quick check stations across the city.

For more information about Bike to Work Day, click here.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist, and parts of it have been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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