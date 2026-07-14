Aspen Acres Fire causing changes to Pueblo County Fair

PUEBLO — The Aspen Acres Fire is causing some significant changes to this year's Pueblo County Fair.
Due to the Aspen Acres Fire large animal evacuation staging at the Colorado State Fair Grounds, the Pueblo County Fair is open only to 4-H/FFA exhibitors and their families and those entering the Open Class competition.
The fair is scheduled to run from Friday, July 17, through Saturday, July 25.
While the majority of the competitions and events will be held at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, certain events have moved to separate locations:
- Horse shows and competitions will be held at the Diamond J Equestrian Center in Fountain
- The outdoor skills shooting sports contest (7/17) will be held at the Republic Shooting Range in Avondale
Additionally, Pueblo County Fair organizers say they are still actively searching for a location to host the shotgun competitions scheduled for July 18.
The "Civic Leaders Meet and Greet" as well as the "Civic Leaders Dinner and Show" have been officially postponed.
For additional information as well as an updated schedule of Pueblo County Fair events, click here.
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More than 98,000 acres burned and 338 homes lost: The latest on the Aspen Acres Fire
An update on the Aspen Acres Fire, which has now burned nearly 99,000 acres and destroyed 338 homes. While some residents are being allowed to return, new pre-evacuation orders have been issued as officials warn there's still "a lot of potential" for the fire to grow.
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