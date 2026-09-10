9/11 anniversary: Events happening in the Pikes Peak region to honor lives lost

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Friday marks 25 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. Several events are happening in the Pikes Peak region to honor the lives lost.

Friday, Sept. 11 events:



Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs will host a ceremony at 8 a.m.

Woodland Park will host its memorial at 9 a.m. in Lion Park.

Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs is holding a commemoration ceremony at 9:45 a.m.

The City of Colorado Springs will hold its memorial at the International Association of Fire Fighters Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Memorial Park at 3 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, Pikes Peak National Cemetery will host a community event to clean the headstones of victims, first responders, and service members who were impacted by the attacks.

The morning will begin with a brief ceremony, followed by an opportunity for volunteers to clean and beautify veterans' headstones throughout the cemetery. Families, coworkers, youth groups, and community groups are welcome to participate.

The event is part of Carry The Load's National Day of Service & Remembrance.

You can register to volunteer at that event here.

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