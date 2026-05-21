8th annual Angel Run to raise thousands for the families of fallen soldiers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — This Memorial Day, the 8th Annual Angel Run hosted by Red Leg Brewing will take place.

This 10k and 5k run/walk is a great way to kick off the holiday, get outside, and help military families in our community. Each year, all proceeds from the event are donated to Angels of America's Fallen.

A nonprofit with the mission of funding positive and healthy activities for children of fallen military, firefighters, and law enforcement. The group also offers grief counseling and scholarships, among other things, to the families.

The run will take place starting at Red Leg Brewing along Garden of the Gods Road at 8:00 a.m. Runners will follow the bike path from 30th Street down to the Garden of the Gods visitor center before being turned around to make their way back to Red Leg Brewing.

Each year, hundreds of people have shown up, and News5 has been a proud media sponsor of the event. Check out the scenes from a previous year in the video player below.

Race registration will last through Sunday, May 23, and will start at $54.00. Racers can pick up their packets from Red Leg Brewing on Thursday from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. or on Race Day, but plan to get there early, as a line can develop.

For those not able to attend, a virtual event is being offered as well.

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