WATCH: News5 Special Edition: Election 2024

SOUTHERN COLORADO — As ballots are set to go out October 11, News5 wants you to understand everything on your ballot from the presidential race to your local ballot issues.

U.S. House

CU Regents

State Board of Education

State Senate

State House

District Attorney

County Commissioner

Town council elections in Monument and Palmer Lake

