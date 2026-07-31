Victor Marx announces running mate, possible future Lt. Governor of Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Republican Candidate for Governor Victor Marx announced Friday who his running mate will be in the upcoming 2026 election.

In a news release Friday, Marx announced he called upon retired United States Marine Corps Colonel George Markert, who will be joining his campaign and serving as the Lieutenant Governor of Colorado if Marx is elected.

According to Marx, he chose Markert for his leadership background and ability to take ambitious goals and execute upon them.

“I was not looking for someone who would simply agree with me or fill a position on the ticket,” Marx said in the release. “I was looking for someone I would trust beside me when the stakes are high—someone who knows how to build teams, manage complex organizations, make difficult decisions and remain accountable for the outcome. George Markert is that leader.”

Markert served with the United States Marine Corps for nearly 30 years and retired at the rank of Colonel.

“I have spent my life serving alongside people who understood that the mission was greater than any individual,” Markert said. “Victor and I share that belief. Colorado families deserve a government that listens to them, respects their money and delivers measurable results. I am honored to join this campaign and help build an administration prepared to serve every part of our state.”

To read the full release from the Marx campaign, click here.

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Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges. Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee

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