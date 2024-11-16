Split opinions on the projected passing of Proposition KK, introduces gun excise tax

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 54% of Coloradans voted to pass Proposition KK, which would create an excise tax for firearm dealers, gun manufacturers and ammunition sellers.

The money will fund mental health services.

Several gun store owners in Colorado Springs told News5 that they are not happy with the state results.

Most voters in El Paso County were against the ballot measure, 54% voted no.

So, I looked into this. I stopped by several gun stores in Colorado Springs. The owners there tell me this measure is targeting their businesses. One owner says he's considering closing the store.

Running his gun store business for decades, Paul Paradis, owner of the gun store Paradise Sales, says seeing another ballot measure against his business passed is not new to him.

"It's definitely continuation of attacks that they have been doing it for gun owners," said Paradis.

Paradis says he understands the importance of mental health services, but targeting one specific business is not the way to do it.

"Why not do a vote on changing on taxes for everybody to do these things?" said Paradis

The 6.5% excise tax will fund mental health services, school safety programs, and victims of violence. Several organizations that support Proposition KK say they welcome this results, calling it a victory.

In a statement from Moms Demand Action, it says the following:

"This innovative measure is a major step forward in prioritizing the safety of our communities over the interests of the gun industry." Moms Demand Action

"People have been asking when it takes effect," said Justin Green, owner of the gun store SDS Guns. "It could cripple this industry and the state. Magazines, or type of accessory or ammo.. or anything that really attaches and goes with your firearm will be taxed 6.5%."

Green says he's now figuring out ways to keep bringing in customers.

"We are going to learn to live with them," said Green. "We are going to operate. We are going to do everything we can."

This new law will take effect next April. We will keep you updated on the effects of this proposition.

___





Two 14-year-olds arrested for a string of smash-and-grab burglaries in Colorado Springs Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) have arrested two 14-year-old boys who they say are connected to several recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The teens were taken into custody on November 8 and are being held in the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center. Two arrests have been made in connection to smash-and-grabs across Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.