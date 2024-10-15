Watch Now
NewsPoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

Six winners chosen for El Paso County's 'I Voted' sticker contest

Election 2020 New York Voting
Mary Altaffer/AP
A voter helps himself to an "I Voted" sticker after casting his ballot in the first hour of voting in New York at Madison Square Garden, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Election 2020 New York Voting
Posted
and last updated

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office has chosen six winners in their 'I Voted' sticker contest.

The office says they received around 140 original designs from first through 12th grade students. They awarded two winners in the following categories:

  • elementary school
  • middle school
  • high school

You can view the designs, the students who made them and where they go to school below:

Election Sticker Design
Election Sticker Design 2
Election Sticker Design 3
Election Sticker Design 4
Election Sticker Design 5
image016.png

These designs will be included in all election packets, which were mailed to registered voters on Friday.

WATCH: Ballots mailed out to Colorado voters Friday

The Clerk and Recorder's Office says the contest allows young community members to participate in the election process, even though they aren't old enough to vote.

“It was a joy for me to see what 'I Voted' meant to our winners and how they used their talent to translate it into their design,” said El Paso County Clerk & Recorder Steve Schleiker. “These meaningful and impactful pieces of art truly capture the essence of civic pride and the importance of voting. Their creativity and talent shine through, and I can’t wait to see their design proudly worn by voters across the entire county.”

___



Metal Detection Devices Approved For D49 School District

The school board approved the use of a portable metal detector and two hand-held wands at schools.

Metal detection devices approved for D49 school threats

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community