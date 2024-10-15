Six winners chosen for El Paso County's 'I Voted' sticker contest

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office has chosen six winners in their 'I Voted' sticker contest.
The office says they received around 140 original designs from first through 12th grade students. They awarded two winners in the following categories:
- elementary school
- middle school
- high school
You can view the designs, the students who made them and where they go to school below:
These designs will be included in all election packets, which were mailed to registered voters on Friday.
The Clerk and Recorder's Office says the contest allows young community members to participate in the election process, even though they aren't old enough to vote.
“It was a joy for me to see what 'I Voted' meant to our winners and how they used their talent to translate it into their design,” said El Paso County Clerk & Recorder Steve Schleiker. “These meaningful and impactful pieces of art truly capture the essence of civic pride and the importance of voting. Their creativity and talent shine through, and I can’t wait to see their design proudly worn by voters across the entire county.”
