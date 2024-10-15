Six winners chosen for El Paso County's 'I Voted' sticker contest

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office has chosen six winners in their 'I Voted' sticker contest.

The office says they received around 140 original designs from first through 12th grade students. They awarded two winners in the following categories:



elementary school

middle school

high school

You can view the designs, the students who made them and where they go to school below:

Christopher Hernandez, 4th Grade, Wildflower Elementary

Katie Westerhaus, 5th Grade, Prairie Winds Elementary

Gianna Durow, 7th Grade, Classical Academy Junior High

Kaliena Heckert, 7th Grade, Watson Junior High

Emma Haysley, 11th Grade, Pine Creek High School

Katie Gibbs, 11th Grade, Village High School

These designs will be included in all election packets, which were mailed to registered voters on Friday.

WATCH: Ballots mailed out to Colorado voters Friday

The Clerk and Recorder's Office says the contest allows young community members to participate in the election process, even though they aren't old enough to vote.

“It was a joy for me to see what 'I Voted' meant to our winners and how they used their talent to translate it into their design,” said El Paso County Clerk & Recorder Steve Schleiker. “These meaningful and impactful pieces of art truly capture the essence of civic pride and the importance of voting. Their creativity and talent shine through, and I can’t wait to see their design proudly worn by voters across the entire county.”

___





Metal Detection Devices Approved For D49 School District The school board approved the use of a portable metal detector and two hand-held wands at schools. Metal detection devices approved for D49 school threats

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.