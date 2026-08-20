Register for the Doubleheader Debate at the Pikes Peak Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Next Thursday, August 27, candidates running for Colorado's 5th Congressional District and Colorado Governor will be debating in Colorado Springs.

Gubernatorial candidates Phil Weiser (D) and Greg Lopez (Unaffiliated) will attend, and 5th Congressional District candidate Jessica Killin (D) and incumbent Jeff Crank (R) will also be debating.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx has not confirmed his attendance.

The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Center, which is located on South Cascade Avenue.

The debate is free to attend, but registration is required by Monday, August 24 at 10 a.m. Register for the event here.

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