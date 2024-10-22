Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham endorses Democrat Adam Frisch for CD-3

PUEBLO — Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham endorsed Democratic candidate Adam Frisch for Colorado's Third Congressional District.

Frisch is running against Republican Jeff Hurd.

Mayor Graham released the following statement Monday:

“Adam Frisch knows Pueblo and Pueblo knows him. He has spent more than 130 days in Pueblo, and he knows we need a serious representative who is willing to set partisanship aside and work across the aisle to address the challenges our community faces. Adam will stand up for Pueblo’s working families, and he knows what it takes to get the job done. Adam will turn down the temperature on our politics and stand up to help create jobs and look out for the working men and women of Pueblo. I am proud to endorse Adam Frisch for Congress, and I look forward to working with him to move our community forward together.”



“I’ve spent more days in Pueblo than I have anywhere else talking to voters about the challenges in their lives and learning about what this community needs, and I am honored to have earned Mayor Heather Graham’s endorsement. This community needs better jobs, less crime, and more opportunity, and that’s exactly what I’ll fight for in Congress. Mayor Graham has been an excellent leader for her community, and she and I are both on Team Pueblo above all else. I look forward to working alongside her to achieve our shared vision of a safer, more prosperous Pueblo.” Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham

