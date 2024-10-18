Pueblo County Elections Department adding a layer of safety for the election

PUEBLO — Pueblo County Elections Department will add a new layer of safety this election season. Candace Rivera, the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder, says Pueblo Police's Real Time Crime Center will watch over the city's ballot boxes.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office's Emergency Services Center will also watch over ballot boxes in the county. Also, the old Wells Fargo building downtown where people can vote in person has a weapons detection system in place.

"For election security, the climate that we live in, unfortunately... that's what it's come to," said Rivera. "So, we are happy to have received some grant money to be able to purchase the weapons detection system and get that in place for the safety of the poll workers."

The department has invested more than $500,000 into election safety.

___





Local juvenile detention space maxed out as smash-and-grab crime continues A rise in smash-and-grab burglaries across Colorado Springs is stirring up frustration for local business owners and law enforcement, as juvenile suspects continue to find their way back out on the street after arrests. 'It's just not justice for our community': District Attorney, CSPD Chief address rise in smash-and-grab crimes

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.