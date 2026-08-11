Pueblo County clerk and recorder urges Aspen Acres Fire victims to update voter registration ahead of midterms

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Candace Rivera is urging the victims of the Aspen Acres Fire to update their mailing addresses on their voter registration ahead of the upcoming midterm election.

In a news release Tuesday, the Pueblo County Elections Department said that ballots will be mailed out on October 5.

The elections department says that if you are staying in temporary housing, keep your residential address the same, but add your temporary location as your mailing address to ensure your ballot arrives at the right location.

You can update any of this information in person by visiting the 7th Floor of the Election Office along 8th Street in Pueblo. That office is open Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

You can also do this by visiting the Colorado Secretary of State's website

Anyone with questions can reach out to the Election Office here at (719)583-6620.

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