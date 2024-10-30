One week away from the 2024 election, what Coloradans need to know

SOUTHERN COLORADO — We are just one week away from the 2024 election. Coloradans are not only deciding on a new president, but also 14 statewide ballot initiatives.

Monday was the final day in El Paso and Pueblo counties to send your ballot by mail to make sure it arrives by Election Day.

If you didn't have a chance to mail in your ballot, no need to worry. You can go to a voting polling center on Election Day or drop it off at the a ballot drop box.

For a list of drop box locations in your area and for information about the election, click here.

___





'It was chaotic': Former UCCS leader files federal complaint against school after deadly campus shooting In the wake of a deadly shooting at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) in February, a former school leader has filed a federal complaint against the university, claiming the college was not prepared for the crisis. 'It was chaotic': Former UCCS leader files federal complaint against school after deadly shooting

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.