No Joke: Colorado Springs election is April 1st

COLORADO SPRINGS — There is another election cycle underway in Colorado Springs. The April 1 vote is for city council positions and local ballot issues.

“There are six council seats out of the nine,” said Colorado Springs City Clerk, Sarah Johnson. “Four of those seats are open seats, meaning that the person is either termed or not running again. So there'll be a lot of candidates.”

The city election comes in the wake of a contentious presidential election when there is potential for election fatigue.

Johnson points out that decisions by local elected leaders typically impact people more than what happens nationally.

“Our job, and the candidates real job, is to get out there and put that focus back on the local races, because they are the ones that... really affect our everyday lives.”

The candidate filing process is underway. It started at the end of December and is open until January 21, 2025 at the close of business.

Council districts realigned this year, so Johnson recommends anyone thinking about running for one of the open seats should check to make sure they are applying for the correct district.

Click here for the City Clerk’s instructions and requirements for running.





