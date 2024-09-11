Watch Now
NewsPoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

News5 Special Edition: Election 2024

News5 Special Edition: Election 2024
Posted

SOUTHERN COLORADO — While the presidential election is certainly the big story nationally, here at home, you'll have a lot more to decide on.

We're breaking down key races, taking a look at the state of our politics in Colorado and walking you through some of the big issues.

___



Complaints Against Colorado Springs Homebuilder Pile Up

Local families have faced months of delays, failed inspections, even threats of foreclosure for Creekstone's mishandlings.

Complaints against Colorado Springs homebuilder pile up

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community