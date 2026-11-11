Lauren Boebert says she won’t run again in 2028 if she loses Colorado’s 4th Congressional District race

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert on Wednesday told journalists outside the U.S. Capitol that she does not plan to run again in 2028 for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District if her Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher wins the closely contested race.

Boebert also pushed back on questions about whether or not she would concede.

“The votes aren't in. So why would I concede if the votes aren't all in?” Boebert said.

National Politics Lauren Boebert trails Democratic challenger in tight Colorado House race Scripps News Group

As of Wednesday, The Associated Press has not called the race, despite Laubacher declaring victory on Monday. As of Wednesday evening, Laubacher was leading with 48.79% of the votes, while Boebert had 47.91%.

“Friday we'll have, um, hopefully everything counted, all the cured ballots in and all the military and overseas ballots in and we'll see what those numbers are,” Boebert said.

When asked why the race was so close, despite the state’s 4th Congressional District historically being a conservative district, Boebert said, “There's a lot of money dumped on my head, and I mean, I refuse to spend money like that again. Like I think it's gross how much we dump into these races.”

Election Results

Boebert added that she was hoping to “prove that seats just can't be bought,” but that maybe she’ll “be proven wrong.”

When asked about if she agreed with the midterms being called a referendum on the president and the party in power, Boebert stated that it was a collective failure.

“I don't blame any one person for anything. Like we, we collectively failed,” Boebert said. “It's very clear the American people let us know that we have failed in this governing experience for this Congress, and hopefully we get it together and we can do better.”

Boebert was also pressed on her stance on the Iran war, to which she replied, “I've never been a fan of the war. I don't think we should have been in war at all.”

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