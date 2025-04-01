Last-Minute Voters in Colorado Springs Have Until 7 p.m. to Retun Ballots

COLORADO SPRINGS — The city council election is taking place on Tuesday, and ballots will start getting counted tonight.

So, if you are a last-minute voter, time is ticking for you to get to a ballot box.

Many of us mainly vote during the presidential election, but the Colorado Springs city clerk says these city elections really matter because they give you the chance to make your voice heard on the local level.

America Votes What’s the deal with developer donors in Colorado Springs elections? Alasyn Zimmerman

"They are out there closest to you. And it's really important that they are making decisions, you know, twice a month, every month, they're making land use decisions on new developments. They're putting in ordinances and various other laws and creating things to help us stay safe in the city and also to help for development," says Sarah Johnson.

If you have not voted yet, we want to make sure you get your ballot in to any of those drop box locations by seven tonight.

KOAA

These are the locations for those ballot boxes in each district. For a more detailed list, click here.

For this election, all six district seats on the city council are on the ballot. Each one represents different sections of the city.

Again, your ballot must be in one of these drop boxes by seven p.m.

Politics What's on the ballot for the 2025 Colorado Springs City Election James Gavato

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.