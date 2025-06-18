Karman Line Annexation fails by large margin in Special Election early results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A proposed development east of Colorado Springs will not be annexed into city limits, as of early results Tuesday night.

The annexation failed, with 80% of votes cast against the ordinance in early returns. Voters were given the choice to decide whether the “Karman Line” development, near Schreiver Space Force Base, should be brought into city limits.

Early returns showed 13,878 votes for the ordinance and 61,900 against the ordinance. For the latest unofficial results, click here.

The proposed development was expected to bring about 6,500 homes to the area.

Karman Line was considered a “flag pole annexation” because it would have also required a strip of Bradley Road to be annexed in order to have a contiguous boundary with current city limits.

Opponents argued the annexation was not logical and that it would create issues for water supply in the region, public safety and traffic.

Supporters said the annexation would provide more housing for the military and argued it was needed to create more competition among developers.

Why did Colorado Springs have a special election?

The nearly 1,900 acre property was approved for annexation by Colorado Springs City Council in January on a 7-2 vote. Councilors Dave Donelson and Nancy Henjum voted against.

A group of citizens then gathered enough signatures through a petition process for a ballot initiative. City Council was then given a choice to reverse its decision, or send it to the ballot for a Special Election. Council chose to hold the special election.

Voter turnout as of Tuesday was trending higher than the April city council election. As of Tuesday afternoon, voter turnout stood at 20% of voters. At the same time during April’s election, turnout was at 17%.

The total voter turnout in April was 23%.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more results come in.

