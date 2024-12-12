Incumbent Democrat Steph Vigil will not challenge the results of House District 16

COLORADO SPRINGS — An update on the race for House District 16, which came down to only three votes. Incumbent Democrat Steph Vigil issued a statement Wednesday saying she will not challenge the results of the race.

This comes after the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office recounted the votes and declared Republican Rebecca Keltie the winner. Vigil said last week she and her team might consider legal action, claiming the adjudicators flipped three votes from her to her opponent.

You can read Rep. Vigil's statement below:

"I've taken some time to consult with legal experts and talk things over with my partner and my family, and have arrived at two conclusions. One is that there are unfortunately unanswered questions as to how a few ballots in the HD-16 recount were adjudicated. In the vast majority of races, this would not affect the outcome and the matter would be easily settled. Since we're talking about a three vote difference however, it is actually significant that a few voters may have been misunderstood. It weighs heavily on me whether or not the voters have been thoroughly heard.



The other is that, while I absolutely love this job, these last couple of years have taken a toll, and an additional battle at this juncture is not in the cards for me. I have always endeavored to be the bigger person and rise above the threatening and abusive behavior that's come my way during my first term, but it is nonetheless draining. I know that many people in our community understand what that's like, and appreciate the need to care for oneself in order to continue being of service to others. The struggle for justice and equality is ongoing, and it is best for me and my family at this time to step back and regroup.



I am painfully aware that the embrace of Trump's big lie narrative has made it very difficult to have a rational public dialogue about election procedures, even when legitimate concerns are present. This is a critical moment in which extremist politicians at the national and local level will stop at nothing to overrule the voters when it suits them. So I want to be abundantly clear that I will not be accepting lectures from insurrectionists about how to respond to an extremely close election. This is a statistical tie, and it's important that we recognize that fact.



I'm so grateful to everyone who has worked alongside me for the good of our community. The other half of House District 16 is still here. I see you, and I am here for you." Representative Steph Vigil

