'I just like to see where my ballot goes,' voters cast ballots at drop boxes as mail voting deadline passes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On the last day to mail out ballots ahead of November 5, there was a constant flow of traffic at one of El Paso county’s 41 ballot drop boxes.

“I just like to see where my ballot goes," said voter Pam Bell.

For Bell and her husband, it’s their first general election as Colorado residents.

Bell says voting by drop box was not an option in the past, but says she prefers it to what she had at her last home.

“We could really see what was at stake and decide how we should vote whereas if you just go in and you’re reading all of it, the ballot’s fairly long," said Bell.

A similar story from another voter Alex Carter, also a newcomer to El Paso County.

“If I needed to do last minute research on some items on the ballot, I could do so," said Carter.

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Steve Schlieker says election workers pick up ballots from these spots up to four times a day. His message to voters is to get ballots in early.

In-person voting is also an option. El Paso County will have 38 voting service polling centers open on and before Election Day. Voters will just need an ID to prove their address so the proper ballot can be sent.

