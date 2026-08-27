How to watch Thursday's Doubleheader Debate at Pikes Peak Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Candidates running for Colorado’s 5th Congressional District and Colorado governor are set to debate Thursday.

Here's what you need to know and how you can watch the dual debate.

Who are the candidates?

AP News Gubernatorial candidates Phil Weiser (D), left, and Greg Lopez (Unaffiliated), right.

Gubernatorial candidates Phil Weiser (D) and Greg Lopez (Unaffiliated) will attend, and 5th Congressional District candidate Jessica Killin (D) and incumbent Jeff Crank (R) will also debate.

AP News 5th Congressional District candidate Jessica Killin (D), left, and incumbent Jeff Crank (R), right.

Despite being invited, Republican gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx has not confirmed his attendance.

How to watch

The debate is free to attend and will be held at the Pikes Peak Center, which is located on South Cascade Avenue. Registration to attend the debate has closed.

You can watch the debate live on KOAA News 5, or through connected TV apps like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV.

It will also be livestreamed on the KOAA News 5 website.

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

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