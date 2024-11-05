How to navigate through election stress and anxiety

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It can be a very stressful time during elections. Many voters we spoke with in Downtown Colorado Springs say their stress level is high right now.

"Pretty anxious," said Keely Dennis, who voted on Monday.

Dennis says her anxiety level is worse on election night.

"Not knowing and waking up Wednesday morning," Dennis said. "I'm very stressed."

The question is: how could voters navigate through this high stress and anxiety?

I asked Geremy Keeton, a mental health counselor with Focus on the Family this question.

"Taking some self-responsibility and knowing what you can control," Keeton said.

Keeton says to hold outcomes loosely.

"Because there's a limit to what I individually control," Keeton said. "I can control casting my vote. I control how I treat myself and treat others."

He also suggests avoiding social media and other outlets and spending time doing what you enjoy most.

If you need help, Keeton says Focus on the Family provides free mental health phone consultations. The number is 1-855-771-HELP.

