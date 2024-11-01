How do displaced or homeless people vote? There are resources available

COLORADO SPRINGS — Many of us are either putting those ballots in the mailbox or heading to our local ballot drop box to return our filled-out ballots.

But what about those who do not have an address to receive a ballot, or are displaced or homeless? Well, despite the obvious voting in person. There are resources available for those who may not have a home or are displaced.

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office has a few recommendations for voters without a fixed permanent home:



Voters in this situation should be sure to update their address with their local county clerk as soon as possible.

Voters in this situation who miss or are not able to access their mail ballot may always visit a polling center located in their county to vote

Voters without a fixed permanent home should be registered at the place they consider their “home base”.

“Home base” means a location the voter regularly returns to and intends to remain. This can include a park, vacant lot, or homeless shelter. It’s important that a voter who is registered at a location that does not receive mail also designates a mailing address where they can pick up their ballot. This mailing address can be anywhere that the voter has the ability to access their mail on a regular basis and can include a post office box.



News5's Peter Choi looked into other options that could be available for those without a permanent or fixed address.

Meeting with Kelly Danforth a community member experiencing homelessness who checked into the Springs Rescue Mission on February 29, 2024.

The challenges of homelessness and sleeping on the streets during the winter are what drove her to seek shelter with the Springs Rescue Mission. The bonus, learning about the ballot mailing options available to her.

"I requested my ballot online I was already registered… and they mailed right to me," said Danforth.

