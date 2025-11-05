Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

Funding for school meals gains approval in early results

Healthier School Meals
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this April 29, 2014, file photo, fruit and vegetables are served during lunch
Healthier School Meals
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO — A pair of ballot measures to allocate more funding to universal breakfast and lunch for students in Colorado schools is gaining approval, early returns show Tuesday night.

Proposition LL and Proposition MM both allocate additional money to the program, which voters approved in 2022, just in different ways.

The state collected more than the estimated $100.7 million it predicted in 2022, which is why Proposition LL asked voters whether the state should retain an additional $11.3 million it collected under the tax.

The money would typically be refunded to taxpayers making more than $300,000 under the Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR).

Proposition MM asked whether or not taxpayers making more than $300,000 should pay more to fund additional costs for the program. The state said there are parts of the program approved by voters that have not been funded because of increased costs; this includes pay raises for food workers and getting locally grown food for students.

In 2022, El Paso County narrowly passed the measure "Proposition FF" to fund the program, with 52 percent of voters approving it. Pueblo voters approved it with 55 percent.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community