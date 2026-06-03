Former county commissioner announces campaign for Colorado Springs Mayor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Former El Paso County Commissioner and 2024 Republican Candidate for State Senate District 12, Stan VanderWerf, announced his bid for Mayor of Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

VanderWerf launched his campaign on the following issues;



Improving public safety by aggressively addressing homelessness, crime, theft, and drug activity.

Protecting taxpayers by giving a fresh look at our taxes, fees, and regulations.

Addressing cost-of-living pressures impacting our citizens as they try to buy or rent a home, buy groceries or pay for utilities.

Managing growth responsibly while preserving neighborhoods, quality of life, and the character of Colorado Springs

Improving roads for both safety and efficiency, fixing potholes, and reducing overhead costs to get more taxpayer money into repairs and paving.

He was on the El Paso County Board of Commissioners from 2017 to 2024 and ran for State Senate in 2024, but lost to Democrat Marc Snyder.

More information on his campaign, endorsements, and any events will come at a later date.

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