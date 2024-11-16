Exchange between clerks and Secretary of State's Office after password leak

COLORADO — An exchange between the Adams County Clerk Josh Zygielbaum and Christopher Beall, the Colorado Deputy Secretary of State took place on November 1 after a civil servant from the Secretary of State's office posted partial passwords to voting systems online.

Advocates of Accountability District Attorney's Office investigating the Colorado Department of State Ashleigh Quintana

It happened during a phone between the Secretary of State's Office and several county clerks. During the call, Beall admits the Secretary of State's office did not want to disclose that passwords to Colorado voting systems were mistakenly posted online to avoid a 'media storm.'

"It's really hard not answering media questions the way I actually want to," said Zygielbaum.

"Okay... I will tell you all I can do is be as transparent as I possibly can. We were not going to tell counties because we could not tell counties without it becoming the media storm it has become."

The Colorado GOP is demanding Secretary of State Jena Griswold resign.

Our news partners in Denver reached out to the Secretary of State's Office for comment, but have not heard back.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

