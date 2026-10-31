Election Day 2026: How to watch KOAA, KKTV coverage in Southern Colorado

KOAA and KKTV are joining forces for America Votes 2026 to give you the most election coverage in southern Colorado.

Expect more than three hours of livestreamed coverage as election results come in from our teams across the state.

America Votes Colorado voter guide to the 2026 midterm election: Everything you need to know Óscar Contreras

The results, races, and stories that matter most to southern Colorado can be watched on the KOAA livestream page or the player above starting at 7:50 p.m. There will also be a one-hour America Votes special at 10 p.m.

Download KOAA's SmartTV and Smartphone apps here.

You can also follow along with the election as updates emerge by keeping an eye on KKTV and KOAA’s social media.

KOAA and KKTV’s teams will also be broadcasting updates to traditional television sets live throughout the night.

