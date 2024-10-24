El Paso County offers language services for non-English speaking voters

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Understanding what's on the ballot can be challenging enough in English. For voters who don't speak English fluently, language barriers become a bigger issue during the Election.

"It's an issue that needs addressing," said Cynthia Aki, the founder of Golden Lotus Foundation.

Aki says she has seen the growing need to bridge language barriers.

"I get a lot of requests for medical interpretation. That is the biggest issue we have," Aki said.

She says people who don't speak English fluently often rely on family or local churches for translation help.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder says language services are available.

"Our sample ballots on our website, which is a requirement by law. We have to include Spanishand English," El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Steve Schleicher said.

People who speak other languages can still get help from the Elections Office. A translating device helps with initial conversations with Election workers.

"Pocketalk can take a picture and convert it to English," Schleicher said.

He says every polling station will have at least one of the translating devices available.

The Colorado Secretary of State has a language assistance hotline at 1-303-860-6970 if people can't visit the office. The assistance is available from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Qualified translators will be able to assist voters on the phone. They can help with the language translation but can't answer questions about ballot measures.

"We need a lot of more resources. We need a lot more people to come forward and address the situation," Aki said.

