El Paso County judge rules vote to remove Colorado GOP Chair invalid

EL PASO COUNTY — We are less than six weeks away from Election Day, and Thursday, embattled Colorado GOP Chair Dave Williams got a big win.

A judge in El Paso County ruled a vote to remove Williams from his post was invalid.

A group of Republican State Central Committee members held a vote in August to make Eli Bremer, a former El Paso County GOP Chair the head of the state party.

The judge said Bremer did not follow the state party's bylaws when members moved to oust Williams from his position.

The bylaws say three-fifths of the party's central committee must vote to remove a chair. Bremer and others took this as meaning three-fifths of those present.

We reached out to Bremer for comment on this decision, he said is still speaking with his attorneys.

You can read a social media post from the Colorado Republican Party below:

🚨 HUGE VICTORY FOR THE COLORADO REPUBLICAN PARTY! 🚨We're thrilled to share groundbreaking news with all our supporters! The Court has ruled on the most critical motion in our individual lawsuits—and here's the incredible news: per state bylaws, you need a 3/5 vote of the… — Colorado Republican Party (@cologop) September 26, 2024

